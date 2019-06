Gloria Vanderbilt, storied heiress, fashion designer and an early inventor of designer jeans, has died at age 95.

Her son, CNN's Anderson Cooper, confirmed Vanderbilt's death in an on-air obituary Monday, USA Today reported.

Vanderbilt spent much of her life in the public eye.

Along with being the subject of a toxic 1934 child custody trial, she attracted attention as an artist, author, actress, fashion model, designer, philanthropist and socialite, USA Todayreported.