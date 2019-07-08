Stevie Wonder to Have Kidney Transplant

July 8, 2019 -- Stevie Wonder says he'll undergo a kidney transplant this fall.

He made the announcement Saturday at a concert in London, England, and said he did so to quell rumors, the Associated Press reported.

"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."

Wonder, 69, said a donor has been found, but provided no more information about his kidney condition.

There was a recent report that Wonder was facing a serious health issue, according to the AP.