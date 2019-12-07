Rabies Warning Issued for Walt Disney World Area

July 12, 2019 -- A rabies warning was issued for Walt Disney World Resort and the surrounding area after a rabid cat scratched two employees.

The 60-day warning was issued by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County for a two-mile radius of the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, which includes Disney's Epcot Center theme park, USA Today reported.

Laboratory tests confirmed rabies in the cat, which scratched two cast members. They did not contract rabies, according to Disney World spokeswoman Erica Ettori.

"We are relieved the two cast members received timely treatment and are back to work," Ettori told USA Today.

Because the cat may have spread rabies to other animals, the Florida Department of Health advised people in the affected area avoid stray cats and dogs, as well as wildlife. So far, the cat is the only rabid animal that's been found in the area.