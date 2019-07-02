Plague Concerns Close Parts of Wildlife Refuge

Aug. 19, 2019 -- Some areas of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge near Denver remain closed due to plague-infected prairie dogs.

Other wildlife and nature areas near Denver has also been closed as officials try to halt the spread of the disease, which can be transferred by fleas to humans and pets, the Washington Post reported.

It was discovered in late July that plague-infected fleas were biting black-tailed prairie dogs in the refuge, so affected areas started being closed "as a precautionary measure to prioritize visitor health and safety, while also allowing staff to protect wildlife health," according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service statement.

Certain areas of the 15,000-acre refuge remain closed due to the risk to hikers and pets, the Post reported.