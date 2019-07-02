U.S. Discards Thousands of Donated Kidneys

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to using kidneys from deceased donors, the United States might want to follow France's example.

That's according to new research that found kidneys from older donors are much more likely to be used for transplants in France, and if more of those "lower-rated" kidneys were used in the United States, tens of thousands more Americans would receive a kidney transplant.

Between 2004 and 2014, U.S. transplant centers discarded about 18% of over 156,000 deceased-donor kidneys recovered, about two times higher than the discard rate in France.

Meanwhile, French transplant centers would have transplanted more than 60% of the nearly 28,000 kidneys refused in the United States during that time, the findings showed.

"These findings highlight the striking disparities in organ acceptance between the two countries and suggest that many of the 90,000 Americans awaiting a kidney transplant could reap major benefits from a more aggressive approach," said study co-author Dr. Peter Reese. He's an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia.

Age seemed to be a deciding factor with deceased donors.

The average age of a kidney donor in France was 56 years old, compared with 39 in the United States, according to the study published Aug. 22 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"Our study provides fresh evidence that organs from older deceased donors are a valuable, underused resource -- particularly for people on the waitlist who otherwise may not receive a transplant at all," Reese said in a university news release.

About 37 million U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease, and more than 720,000 have kidney failure and require either a transplant or dialysis to survive. Every year, 5,000 people in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.

Organ donor age is a risk factor for transplant failure, but research shows that kidneys from donors in their 50s or 60s may extend the lives of transplant candidates, particularly older recipients, according to the report.