First African American Face Transplant Performed

Oct. 28, 2019 -- In July, Robert Chelsea became the first African American patient to have a full face transplant, Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced. The procedure took 16 hours and involved a team of over 45 medical professionals.

Chelsea, 68, is also the oldest face transplant patient. He’s one of just 15 recipients in the United States, out of around 40 worldwide done since 2005.

“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said in a statement. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”

A drunken driver slammed into his car in 2013, leaving Chelsea with third-degree burns covering half his body, according to Time. After having more than 30 surgeries, he was put on the transplant list in March 2018. Just 2 months later, a face became available, but the skin tone was much lighter than Chelsea’s. He turned it down, then waited more than a year for another opportunity.

According to the hospital, Chelsea “is likely to achieve near normal sensation and about 60 percent restoration of facial motor function within a year, including the ability to eat, smile and speak normally.” His was the ninth face transplant procedure done at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“The face symbolically is such an important part of our bodies, to some people it’s almost who we are,” says Jerry McCauley, MD, chief of nephrology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and former chairman of minority affairs at the United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS). “African Americans have a wide variety of skin colors, so there could be a major difference. When you’re doing cosmetic transplants you want to match as closely as you can: What will my lips look like, my nose? Will I resemble people in my family?”

Until recently, African Americans were less likely than white people to receive transplants of any kind. At one point, they waited almost three times as long, McCauley says. In 2015, UNOS rolled out a new allocation system that removed much of the systemic bias. Today, the wait time for kidneys is approximately the same for both races, though there’s still a disparity among heart and lung recipients.