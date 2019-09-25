Potentially Tainted Marijuana Sold in Colorado

Nov. 26, 2019 -- A warning about possibly contaminated and moldy recreational and medical marijuana has been issued by Colorado officials.

The affected marijuana was mistakenly distributed due to a technical error, according to Colorado Department of Revenue news release. It said the error has been corrected, CNN reported.

The error occurred between Oct. 21 and Nov. 13, 2019 and the affected marijuana was sold between Oct. 21 and Nov. 14, 2019.

The affected medical marijuana strains are Blue Dream, 9LB Hammer, and Super Lemon Haze, which were sold by the medical marijuana dispensaries Tweedleaf, Cross Genetics and Elevations, the news release said.

The affected retail strains are Ghost Cake Killah, Grape Ape and Snowball, sold at Mighty Tree, Natural Alternatives for Health, Doctors Garden and Green Dragon, CNN reported.

People who bought the affected marijuana strains should return them to stores or health outlets for disposal, officials said.

No reports of health problems associated with the affected marijuana have been received, according to Shannon Gray, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement division, CNN reported.