Women Majority of U.S. Med Students for First Time

Dec. 16, 2019 -- For the first time, this year, more women than men are enrolled as U.S. medical students, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

This progress builds on a milestone reached in 2017, when women made up the majority of first-year medical students for the first time.

Recent years have seen an increase in the number of female medical students -- from 46.9% in 2015 to 49.5% in 2018. In 2019, women make up 50.5% of all medical school students, the association says.

"The steady gains in the medical school enrollment of women are a very positive trend, and we are delighted to see this progress," David Skorton, MD, president and chief executive officer of the association, says in a news release.

According to the association, the number of applicants to U.S. medical schools rose by 1.1% from 2018 to 2019, to a record 53,371, and the number of new enrollees grew by 1.1%, to 21,869. Across applicants and new enrollees, the number of women increased, while the number of men declined.

As in previous years, medical school enrollees in 2019 have strong academic credentials, with an average undergraduate grade point average of 3.78. They range in age from 15 to 53, and 131 are military veterans. This year's entering class also has a strong commitment to service, in all doing more than 14 million community service hours.