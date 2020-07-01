As Minimum Wage Rises, Suicide Rates Fall

TUESDAY, Jan. 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Minimum wage laws can be a literal lifesaver for people who are struggling to get by, a new study suggests.

The suicide rate declines among less-educated folks when the minimum wage is increased, researchers discovered.

States experience as much as a 6% decrease in their suicide rates for every $1 increase in the minimum wage, said lead researcher John Kaufman, a doctoral student of epidemiology at Emory University, in Atlanta.

A $1 increase in the federal minimum wage could have prevented 13,800 suicides among less-educated adults aged 18 to 64 during the peak in unemployment following the 2009 financial crash, researchers estimated. A $2 increase would have prevented 25,900 suicides between 2009 and 2015.

This effect is solely among people with a high school education or less, Kaufman said, and it grows stronger when the unemployment rate is higher.

"During periods of high unemployment, people are more willing to work at lower-wage jobs, and those lower-wage jobs are going to be the ones that have increased pay if there's an increase in minimum wage," Kaufman said. "Those jobs become more valuable both to the people working and to their dependents and their families, compared to times when the economy is doing well."

There's broad support among Democratic presidential candidates for doubling the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, including former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

These findings show such a policy move could help protect people from attempting suicide, Kaufman said.

"It's important to realize there are population-level interventions like these policies that can actually have an impact on the suicide rate," Kaufman said. "If the relationship that we see is a cause-and-effect relationship, then if you want to reduce suicide risk among people with less education, this might be one way to do it."

For this study, researchers analyzed changes in minimum wage laws and unemployment rates for all 50 states, and compared that economic data against each state's suicide rate. They tracked this data for every month between 1990 and 2015.