Claims Made On New Netflix 'Goop' Show Questioned

Jan. 7, 2020 -- The first trailer and poster for a Netflix series on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand has raised concerns among some people.

The six-episode series of "the goop lab" will be released later this month. The trailer hinted at exorcisms, psychedelics, psychic mediums and energy healing, and the promotional poster shows Paltrow standing in the middle of what appears to be a vagina, NBC News reported.

Goop has been criticized for questionable wellness claims, including the use of jade and quartz "eggs" for vaginal health. In 2018, the company agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties in a California settlement because such claims were ruled "unsubstantiated."

Other products slammed as misleading by experts include an "energy sticker" spray said to "protect" people from psychological and emotional harm, NBC News reported.