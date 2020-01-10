Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

Jan. 27, 2020 -- A helicopter crash Sunday claimed the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other people.

Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The helicopter crashed just before 10 a.m. into a hillside near Calabasas, Calif., about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. It was carrying one pilot and eight passengers, the Washington Post reported.

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Low clouds and restricted visibility in the crash area may have obscured high terrain, the Post reported.