'Stranger Things' Sheds Light on a Rare Disorder

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Teenage actor Gaten Matarazzo III was born with a rare genetic disorder that affects bone development. And ever since his Netflix series "Stranger Things" became a hit, public interest in the condition has shot up, a new study finds.

The disorder, called cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), affects only about one in a million people, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Caused by a mutated gene, CCD leads to abnormal bone development -- most apparent in the collarbones and teeth.

The collarbones are either only partially developed or absent, causing the shoulders to slope toward each other in the front of the body. The teeth do not come in fully, and the ones that do may be misaligned or misshapen.

Some other CCD effects include scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine; a prominent forehead; and larger-than-normal spaces between the skull bones that may fail to close during childhood -- as they usually would.

Not only does Matarazzo live with CCD, so does his "Stranger Things" character, Dustin Henderson. And since its debut in 2016, the series has featured scenes with Dustin educating others about the condition.

One viewer is Austin Johnson, a medical student at Oklahoma State University, in Tulsa. One day Johnson decided to settle in with some Netflix and ended up catching the show. He quickly found himself Googling "cleidocranial dysplasia."

"That made me wonder how many other people might be doing the same thing," Johnson said.

To find out, he and his colleagues at Oklahoma State looked to Google Trends. They found that after the release of each of the first three seasons of "Stranger Things," web searches for CCD spiked.

In the week after season three's release in July 2019, online searches shot up by over 94%.

Meanwhile, the website AboutKidsHealth -- run by The Hospital for Sick Children, in Toronto -- saw a traffic surge: Before the release of "Stranger Things," the site typically had five to 80 weekly visits related to CCD. In the week after the third season came out, that number soared to 10,000, the study found.