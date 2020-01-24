Woman's Body Actually 'Auto-Brewed' Alcohol

MONDAY, Feb. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors thought they had a fairly common scenario in front of them: A patient with advanced liver disease who needed help for her alcohol abuse. Then they discovered her own bladder was making the alcohol.

The doctors, at the University of Pittsburgh, say it's a previously unrecognized variant of so-called auto-brewery syndrome. ABS, which has been reported sporadically over the years, occurs when yeast builds up in the gut and converts sugar from food into alcohol.

"Traditional" ABS causes blood alcohol to spike, along with symptoms like dizziness, disorientation, coordination problems and mood changes.

In contrast, this new variant -- what the Pitt team terms urinary ABS -- does not affect blood alcohol. Instead, yeast in the bladder produces alcohol in the urine.

The patient in this case, who was 61 and had liver cirrhosis, did not show symptoms of intoxication. But her urine tests repeatedly came back positive for alcohol, which meant she could not be placed on the waitlist for a donor liver.

Doctors at her initial transplant center told her she would have to undergo treatment for alcohol abuse -- a problem she denied having.

So she went to the University of Pittsburgh. At first, doctors there also thought they were dealing with a "closet drinker," until they noted something strange: Even though her urine tests were positive for alcohol, her blood tests were not.

And that wasn't all. "What I noticed was the yeast in her urine," said Dr. Kenichi Tamama, a pathologist at Pitt.

Thinking that could be the key to the mystery, his team ran a lab experiment. They tested whether the yeast could produce alcohol in a sample of the patient's urine.

That was, in fact, what happened.

According to Tamama, this is what the team believes occurred: The patient had poorly controlled diabetes, one of the causes of liver disease. It also spurs chronically high blood sugar, with spillover into the urine. The sugar, Tamama said, likely fueled a yeast overgrowth in the woman's bladder.