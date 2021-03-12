Ebola Survivor May Have Started Latest Outbreak -- 5 Years Later

A new, preliminary genetic analysis suggests that the current Ebola outbreak in Guinea may have originated with a survivor of the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, rather than from an animal-to-human transmission.

According to the pre-print report, the outbreak likely started with the survivor infecting a sexual partner with the deadly virus through semen -- after the virus lay dormant in the man for at least 5 years.

The analysis, posted online Friday, was conducted by scientists from Guinea, the Institut Pasteur in Senegal, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the University of Edinburgh, and the company PraesensBio.

According to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the longest an Ebola survivor was believed to have shed the virus was about 500 days.

The previous Ebola outbreak resulted in 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths, mainly in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, according to the new report. The current outbreak in Guinea has resulted in 18 cases and has killed nine people, according to The New York Times.