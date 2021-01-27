On the Front Lines: Violence Against Nurses on the Rise

March 18, 2021 -- In 2 years of working as an emergency nurse at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mawata Kamara has endured countless incidents of violence and abuse from patients. She and her fellow nurses have been hit, kicked, spat on, or verbally threatened with death. Patients have even chased them down hallways or stalked them after being discharged.

Recently, Kamara, a Black woman who is 8 months pregnant, was trying to calm and restrain a belligerent patient who was screaming and trying to jump off his gurney. “He looks at me and tells me, ‘You f------ n-----, I have an AK-47 at my house. I’m going to bring it back and shoot you right in the face.”

Violence against health care workers has reached epidemic proportions. According to the Emergency Nurses Association, health care workers account for approximately 50% of all victims of workplace violence.

Workers in health care settings are 4 times more likely to be assaulted than workers in private industry, according to the Joint Commission, an organization that accredits U.S. health care organizations. “Alarmingly, the actual number of violent incidents involving health care workers is likely much higher because reporting is voluntary,” it states.

Nurses often take the brunt since they’re on the front lines, the ones who interact most with patients and their families. While many assaults don’t cause serious injuries, some nurses have gotten broken bones, black eyes, and other harms. In rare cases, nurses have been killed. In April 2019, Lynne Truxillo, a 56-year-old nurse at a hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, saved another nurse by pulling away a patient who was attacking her. The man turned on Truxillo, grabbed her by the neck, and struck her head on a desk. She died several days later from complications related to the assault.

Doctors are attacked as well, but according to statistics from the Emergency Nurses Association, less so than nurses. Among emergency doctors, 47% reported having been physically assaulted on the job, compared to 70% of emergency nurses.