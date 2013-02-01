By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the fact that Americans have been driving less during the pandemic, pedestrian deaths per mile in the United States spiked 20% in the first half of 2020, new research shows.

The culprits? Increases in speeding, distracted and impaired driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors, researchers said.

Factoring in a 16.5% reduction in vehicle miles traveled nationwide, the rate of pedestrian deaths rose from 1.8 deaths per billion miles traveled in 2019 to 2.2 in 2020, according to the report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

It also said that pedestrians accounted for 17% of all traffic deaths in 2019, compared to 13% in 2010. Pedestrian deaths have risen by 46% over the past decade, while all other traffic deaths increased by only 5%.

"Walking should not be a life and death undertaking, yet many factors have combined to put pedestrians at historical levels of risk," GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in an association news release.