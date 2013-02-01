Obesity Costs a U.S. Adult almost $1,900 per Year

WEDNESDAY, March 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For people who are obese, even a small amount of weight gain may come with higher medical costs, a new study finds.

It's well known that obesity contributes to health conditions like arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers -- and health care costs reflect that.

But the new study dug a little deeper into the connection between weight and medical costs. Overall, health care costs for obese adults were nearly $1,900 higher each year, compared to their normal-weight peers. And once adults were in the "obese" category, even incremental increases in weight meant additional health care expenses, the researchers found.

The findings, based on nearly 180,000 Americans, sound like bad news.

Viewed a different way, though, they also suggest that small improvements in weight could save health care dollars.

"You could see this as glass half-full, half-empty," said Marlene Schwartz, director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut.