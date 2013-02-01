Postpartum Bleeding Doesn't Mean Hysterectomy

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Heavy bleeding following birth can threaten the life of the mother, and doctors at times turn to a hysterectomy to end the bleeding. But a new study suggests a less invasive, underused procedure might be a better, less drastic option.

Investigators determined that when postpartum bleeding occurs, hysterectomies -- the removal of the uterus -- are 60% more common than uterine artery embolization (UAE) procedures, despite the fact that "UAE is safer and has an easier recovery than hysterectomy," said study author Dr. Janice Newsome, an associate professor in the department of radiology and imaging at Emory University's School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Speaking at the Society of Interventional Radiology's virtual annual meeting recently, Newsome pointed out that serious postpartum bleeding can come on quickly and is not uncommon. It affects roughly 100,000 American women each year and is the leading cause of global maternal mortality, she said.

The situation is complicated by the fact that in up to 20% of cases, there are no obvious risk factors that would give physicians advance warning, Newsome added.