Gen X, Millennials in Worse Health Than Prior Generations

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Medicine may have advanced by leaps and bounds over the last century, but Generation X and millennials are in worse health than their parents and grandparents were at their age.

That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at markers of physical and mental health across the generations.

And overall, there has been a downhill slide over time: Gen X'ers and millennials were in worse shape when it came to various physical health measures. They also reported more anxiety and depression symptoms, heavy drinking and drug use.

The findings are, unfortunately, no surprise, according to Benjamin Miller, chief strategy officer for the nonprofit Well Being Trust, in Oakland, Calif.

"Studies like this corroborate what we've known," said Miller, who was not involved in the research.

Recent years have seen a well-documented national rise in deaths from suicide, drug abuse and problem drinking, which some experts have labeled "deaths of despair."