Scientists Create Monkey-Human Embryos

By DENNIS THOMPSON

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have successfully introduced human stem cells into monkey embryos in the lab, creating short-lived hybrid organisms that could prove an important step in growing human transplant organs from livestock or creating better animal models for studying human disease.

The human/monkey chimeras -- organisms that contain cells from two or more species -- survived for up to 20 days in petri dishes, a team of Chinese and U.S. researchers reported.

This sort of research raises ethical concerns that can make a person queasy, said Nita Farahany, founding director of the Duke Initiative for Science & Society in Durham, N.C. She is also co-author of an editorial accompanying the April 15 report in the journal Cell.

Thoughts of "Planet of the Apes" or the flying monkeys in the "Wizard of Oz" spring easily to mind.

"People still recognize there's a divide between humans and non-human primates, and when you start to introduce human cells into a non-human primate like a monkey, people start to think, what is it that you're creating?" Farahany said. "People imagine where that kind of research could go, if we're able to overcome a lot of scientific hurdles between here and here, and I think that's why people start to become uncomfortable."

But this study also paves the way for potentially lifesaving medical advances, said editorial co-author Henry Greely, director of the Stanford Center for Law and the Biosciences in California.

"The long-term goal of this research team is to grow human organs in pigs -- kidneys, livers, hearts, etc.," Greely said. "They want to do that to make more human organs for transplants. Tens of thousands of people die every year in the U.S. on a transplant list, waiting for a transplant."

Attempts to create human/pig chimeras have been only partially successful because 90 million years of evolutionary history separate the two species, researchers said. Successful human/monkey chimeras could provide clues that would allow scientists to make the leap to pigs or cattle.

Better models for studying diseases