Study Looks at Diversity Among U.S. Surgeons

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- White people continue to dominate top surgery positions at U.S. universities, while the number of Black and Hispanic surgeons remains flat, a new study finds.

"There are a lot of talented surgeons of different races, ethnicities and genders who do wonderful work and are being underrecognized or not recognized at all. And that's contributed to a lot of frustration," study co-author Dr. Jose Trevino said in a Virginia Commonwealth University news release. He's chair of surgical oncology and associate professor of surgery at the university's school of medicine.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 15,000 faculty in surgery departments across the United States between 2013 and 2019. During that time, the share of surgery department chairs and full professorships held by white doctors fell by 4 to 5 percentage points, with a rise of 4 percentage points among Asian doctors.

There was a decline in male Black and Hispanic chairs, dropping 0.1 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively, during the study period.