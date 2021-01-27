WebMD Wins 3 Webby People's Voice Awards

May 18, 2021 -- WebMD received three Webbys People’s Voice awards at the 25th annual Webby Awards on May 18th.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, honor excellence in internet content and digital experiences. The People’s Voice awards are selected through popular vote by readers.

WebMD was voted the top health and wellness site, and top social media account for health, wellness and lifestyle. Let Yourself Rest was selected as the top branded documentary video.

WebMD would like to thank our readers for their support and votes.