Your City Has Its Own Microbial 'Signature'

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Each city has its individual mix of tell-tale microbes, new research shows.

"If you gave me your shoe, I could tell you with about 90% accuracy the city in the world from which you came," said study senior author Christopher Mason, director of the WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction in New York City.

His team analyzed microbes gathered from the air and surfaces of public transit systems and hospitals in 60 cities on six continents.

"Every city has its own 'molecular echo' of the microbes that define it," said Mason, who is also a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

The more than 4,700 samples analyzed in the study were collected over three years as part of the first systematic worldwide catalog of urban microbial ecosystems.

As well as finding that cities have distinct microbial signatures, researchers identified a core set of 31 species that were found in most (97%) of the samples across the cities studied.