Florida Woman Dies From Dengue Fever

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The death of a Miami woman in her 30s from locally acquired dengue fever highlights the need for awareness of a potentially fatal mosquito-borne virus that's now found in the United States.

Once only seen in hot and steamy tropical or subtropical locales, dengue has been on the rise in parts of the southern United States due to global warming, travel and other factors. While most Americans still contract the disease while traveling to parts of the world where dengue is endemic, there have also been cases of locally acquired dengue in the United States, including a 2019 outbreak in Miami.

This can occur when a local mosquito feeds on a person who is infected with dengue and then pass the disease on to others.

Spread by a bite from an infected Aedes mosquito, dengue can cause a high fever, rash and muscle or joint pain. In severe cases, dengue can cause potentially fatal bleeding and shock. Each year, up to 400 million people will become infected with dengue and about 22,000 will die from this disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.