Havana Syndrome Attacks Leave Baffling Symptoms

June 11, 2021 -- The piercing sound was so loud that night it awoke the official assigned to the U.S. embassy in Cuba who was trying to sleep at home in Havana.

The civil servant felt intense pressure to the face after the stabbing noise. Pain, nausea, and dizziness followed.

When the mysterious commotion in the dark of night stopped, the symptoms didn't go away and the dizziness and trouble concentrating lingered, making it harder to continue working at the embassy.

What exactly happened that night in Havana in 2016 is not known, but the same thing started occurring to other embassy staffers and U.S. intelligence officers in Havana and elsewhere, according to a report in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Health.

The symptoms weren't always the same, but typically started with a sudden onset of pain and pressure in the head and ears. Some people reported hearing a loud noise like in that case in Havana, followed by nausea and dizziness, confusion, and disorientation. It usually happened in people's homes, and some say it altered the way they could move their bodies afterward.

The next year, it happened again, this time at the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China. And in Russia and other unnamed countries in Europe and the Middle East, diplomats and intelligence and military personnel, and sometimes their family members, have reported similar experiences. More than 130 people have been affected, including a couple of officials on U.S. soil, and many report lingering health effects to the point that some are unable to work.