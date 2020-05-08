Survey Highlights Unequal U.S. Health Care System

June 21, 2021 -- Keeva Blackwood, Deidra Fryer, and Tricia Stewart Moody have a few things in common. They all live in Maryland, all of them are Black mothers, and they all believe the medical community in this country discriminates against African Americans. They say they or their loved ones have experienced discrimination in a health care setting first-hand.

Blackwood, a 42-year-old woman from Columbia, MD, is a business analyst for Medicaid programs. She used to see white doctors, but no more. All her doctors now are Black.

“That was intentional because of the previous care that I feel like I received. That I wasn’t taken seriously when I came in with a concern. It was either they were going to throw medication at me without doing labs or without touching me or without the proper screenings, and I just felt like, as I educated myself over time and noticed that what I was feeling wasn’t just made up in my head, that maybe it’s time that I start seeing other providers that look like me.”

Blackwood has had several bad experiences, and two involved pregnancies.

“I was experiencing bleeding; I was experiencing extreme nausea and it was just, ‘Oh that’s something you’re going to go through. That’s something that happens in the beginning of the pregnancy,’” she says “No matter how much I called every day, like, ‘Hey this is not getting better, I’m feeling worse, I’m dehydrated, I had to be hospitalized, I’m losing extreme weight,’ it was never taken seriously to the point where I ended up miscarrying two different times.”

She lost a set of twins and a son that was delivered at 27 weeks. She was just 24 years old.

“Now that I’ve educated myself, I know micro-preemies can survive, there’s something that could have been done. That still sticks in the back of my mind,” she says.

According to new research released by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Foundation, Blackwood’s experience is not uncommon. The survey was done by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, one of the largest independent social research groups in the country.