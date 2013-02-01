Alligator Attack Nearly Cost This Firefighter Dad His Arm

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You might not believe it, but Florida firefighter Carsten Kieffer was incredibly lucky when a 12-foot alligator leapt into his boat and chomped down on his right forearm.

Just about no one else thought so, and that went double for Kieffer: Both main bones in his arm were broken, and a big bite had been taken out of the back of his forearm. After the attack, the arm essentially dangled from whatever muscle was left.

"I knew going in I was probably going to lose my arm," he recalls. The medics who initially treated him were just as doubtful of his prospects.

But thanks to the specific type of damage the gator did to his arm — along with talented surgeons and tough work in rehab — Kieffer returned to active duty with the Tavares Fire Department in April, a mere eight months after the attack.

He was fortunate the gator bit him where it did, sparing nerves, muscles and tendons that were essential to his recovery, explained Dr. Karan Desai, the hand and upper extremity surgeon who treated him at Orlando Regional Medical Center.