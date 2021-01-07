Heat Is On: Extreme Heat Wave Taking a Deadly Toll

July 1, 2021 -- Lisa Jaffe is a Washington state native who has lived in her 115-year-old house for 5 years. Like many residents of Seattle, she has no central air conditioning but relies just on a portable unit, which she normally doesn't need. "I have a big tree that gives me shade," says Jaffe, a freelance journalist. That all worked fine until recently, when the unprecedented heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures soared in Washington state and Oregon on Monday. "It got up to 107," she says, ''and it didn't get below 86 in the house. My weather app said it feels like 110. And I wanted to know, to who?"

That kind of heat is universally uncomfortable, but for Jaffe, it adds to existing discomfort. She has rheumatoid arthritis, and doctors say extreme temperatures can especially challenge those with health conditions and those on medications for chronic conditions.

"It was too hot to sleep," she says. Yet she kept working, writing with a fan pointed on her. And she put the 4x6 gel packs that are used to transport her arthritis medication to good use as cooling agents. Then there was the issue with her dog, who was angry with her because Jaffe wouldn't allow her outside in the oven-like temperatures.

Millions of other residents in Washington, Oregon, and even up into Canada can relate as they've struggled through record-shattering, dangerous heat. Hundreds of emergency room visits and hundreds of deaths are being blamed on the heat.

While the temperature was cooling in Seattle on Wednesday -- a balmy 69 in the early afternoon -- that wasn't true region-wide. The National Weather Service is warning that, ''Dangerous heat continues across interior sections of the Northwest and Northern Rockies, while extending into the Northern High Plains."

While the Pacific Northwest has borne the brunt of the heat, other areas are affected, too. The Weather Service says there will be 1 more day of oppressive heat throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, followed by a cold front producing rain and chances of severe weather.