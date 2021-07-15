Tips to Avoid Heat Illness Amid Record U.S. Heatwave

These tips will help prevent heat-related illnesses in the first place:

Understanding Heat-Related Illnesses

Heatstroke can damage human cells that are key to the central nervous system and other systems, says Grant Lipman, MD, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and founder of GOES.health.

“This internal temperature is a combination of both induced internal temperature, through metabolic functioning and exercise, and passive exposure to external temperature, minus the body's ability to shed heat,” he says.

Heatstroke can be a result of physical exertion -- in this case, the body can regulate heat normally, but too much exercise hurts the ability to do so.

For example, you can get heatstroke from a strenuous workout in hot weather without drinking enough water beforehand. Heatstroke can also happen when the body’s temperature regulation system has failed, which is more likely to happen in elderly people who may have chronic health conditions.