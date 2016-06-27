Poll: Minorities Less Comfortable Discussing Sensitive Issues With a Doctor

If you fall into one of these categories, you are not alone. We share ways to talk about sensitive issues with your doctor.

July 27, 2021 -- For many people, going to the doctor for a routine checkup is nothing out of the ordinary. But for others, doctor visits can trigger feelings of fear and anxiousness -- something that is more common among members of minority communities, or those who have sensitive, or seemingly embarrassing, topics to discuss, according to a new WebMD poll.

Race-Related Issues

There are often specific health issues that people of color face, varying by race. For example, half of Hispanic men and around 40% of Hispanic women in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

This could be due to language barriers at the doctor’s office, living in communities with little access to healthy food options, or the cost of health care.

But what if you want to talk to your doctor about race-related health concerns?

A new WebMD poll found that Blacks (18%) were significantly less comfortable talking about race with doctors than Hispanics (5%) or whites (5%). This is problematic, as there are health issues that the Black community, specifically, faces on a larger scale, such as sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder that is inherited. It can cause pain, swelling in your feet and hands, and constant infections. There are about 100,000 people with sickle cell disease in the U.S., the majority being Black.

While some may feel more comfortable seeing a doctor of the same race, that is not a reality for everyone.

David L. Hill, MD, a hospitalist pediatrician at Goldsboro Pediatrics in North Carolina, says that as a Spanish speaker, many of his Hispanic clients feel as though their needs may not be fully understood elsewhere.

There are many cases of minorities who have had bad experiences at a doctor’s office, even keeping quiet about their concerns out of fear of not truly being understood, says Jennifer Lincoln, MD, a practicing OB hospitalist in Portland, OR.