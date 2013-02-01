4th Case of Tropical Bacterial Illness Found in the U.S.

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of a rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease called melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Genome testing shows that the strain in the latest case in Georgia is linked to the strains of Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria that caused the three previous infections in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, suggesting a common source.

Two of the four patients, including the one in Georgia, have died, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The cases are most closely related to strains found in Asia, particularly South Asia. However, none of the patients — which included adults and children — had traveled internationally, the CDC said.

The agency has tested more than 100 samples of products, soil and water in and around the patients' homes, but none were positive for B. pseudomallei.

"While melioidosis is common in other parts of the world, it is exceedingly rare here in the United States. The bacteria that causes this disease is mostly found in the warm moist climates of South East Asia," said Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish in Forest Hills, N.Y. "Since none of the four traveled, it is most likely that they were exposed to either contaminated food or beverage products imported from that area."

