Mosquito-Resistant, Bite Proof Clothing in the Works

Aug. 11, 2021 -- There were 200 hungry mosquitoes in the Plexiglas enclosure volunteers agreed to sit in so scientists could test their new bug-resistant fabric to see whether individuals wearing it got mosquito bites.

The live, disease-free mosquitoes were starved overnight and yet they did not bite, report researchers led by senior author R. Michael Roe, from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

The clothing consisted of a base-layer undergarment made from the newly developed fabric worn under a combat shirt designed for use by members of the military. And the mosquito-repelling clothing is working without any chemical insecticides, according to inventors.

Inside the enclosure, each volunteer stood for 10 minutes and then, to test whether the bite-resistant clothing would be affected when the fabric was stretched or when the distance between the skin and the fabric varied, each sat on a stool for 10 minutes with knees bent. All wore a beekeeper's veil in addition to the bite-resistant clothing, and had no exposed skin, as the mosquitoes can bite through some thin fabrics or clothes with a large weave.