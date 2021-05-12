CDC Launches New Center to Watch for Future Outbreaks

Aug. 19, 2021 -- The CDC is setting up a new hub to watch for early warning signs of future infectious outbreaks, the agency announced Wednesday.

Epidemiologists learn about emerging outbreaks by tracking information, and the quality of their analysis depends on their access to high-quality data. Gaps in existing systems became obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic as experts were challenged by the crisis.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will, in part, work like a meteorological office that tracks weather-related changes, only the center will track possible flareups in infectious disease.

The day after he took office, President Joe Biden pledged to modernize the country's system for public health data. First funding for the initiative will come from the American Rescue Plan.

"We are excited to have the expertise and ability to model and forecast public health concerns and share information in real-time to activate governmental, private sector, and public actions in anticipation of threats both domestically and abroad,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.