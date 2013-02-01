U.S. Kidney Transplant Outcomes Are Improving

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Here's some hopeful news for those who have kidney transplants: Long-term survival rates have improved over the past three decades, a review shows.

"There has been a gratifying improvement in kidney transplant survival, both for patients and the kidney graft itself, from 1996 to the current era," said review author Dr. Sundaram Hariharan, a senior transplant nephrologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The five-year survival rate of recipients who received kidneys from deceased donors increased from about 66% in 1996–1999 to just over 78% in 2012–2015. Survival increased from 79.5% to about 88% among recipients who received kidneys from living donors.

"These improvements have occurred despite unfavorable increases in obesity, diabetes and other conditions in patients and donors," Hariharan said in a university news release. "We have learned a lot through research and by taking care of kidney transplant patients."

Hariharan explained that improvements in tissue matching, organ distribution systems, surgical techniques, immune-suppressing medicines and after-transplant medical care have helped contribute to better survival rates.