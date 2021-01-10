Chief Medical Officer Was Silenced in Canada's Residential Schools

Content warning : This story deals with the neglect and abuse suffered by children at Canada's Indian residential schools. People affected by the schools can call the Canadian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419 for support.

Sept. 30, 2021 -- The discovery in recent months of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at the sites of former indigenous residential schools in Canada has brought an ugly chapter of the country's history back into the spotlight. Residential school survivors are sharing their stories at events across the country as part of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. The new federal holiday honors the children lost and survivors of residential schools, their families, and their communities.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated the residential school system in 2015, found that about half the deaths recorded were attributed to tuberculosis (TB).

Most TB deaths at the schools occurred in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when TB was a major public health issue in Canada and there were no reliable drug treatments. But that does not mean the deaths were unavoidable or unexpected, says Elizabeth Rea, MD, an associate medical officer of health at Toronto Public Health and a member of the steering committee for Stop TB Canada.

"The risk factors for TB were well-known in the medical community at the time," she says.

Deadly Rates of TB

Those conditions -- crowding, poverty, malnutrition, and poor ventilation -- were the norm in Indigenous communities and, especially, residential schools, which contributed to disproportionate rates of TB.

In the 1930s and 1940s, the annual TB death rate in Indigenous populations was around 700 per 100,000 people -- about 20 times higher than in the population as a whole -- but in residential schools, it was an astronomical 8,000 per 100,000.

The Canadian government was aware of this disparity, and its cause. In 1907, Peter Bryce, MD, chief medical health officer at the Department of Indian Affairs, investigated the schools and reported that it was "almost as if the prime conditions for the outbreak of epidemics had been deliberately created," and he pushed for the system to be overhauled to improve conditions.