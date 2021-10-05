Nurse Fired After Posting Photo of Baby With Birth Defect

Oct. 5, 2021

A neonatal intensive care nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami has been terminated after she posted two photos of a baby born with birth defects to social media.

The hospital said Sierra Samuels violated the patient’s privacy by posting the photos on her Instagram account, according to Insider.

One photo had the caption: "My night was going great then boom!" and included a picture of the child in the neonatal intensive care unit, Insider said, citing WFOR.

A second caption read: "Your intestines 'posed to be inside not outside baby" and had the hashtag #gastroschisis.

Gastroschisis happens when a baby is born with a hole near their belly button, and their intestines and sometimes other organs end up outside their body.

Insider said Samuels could not be reached for comment.

The hospital submitted this statement to WFOR: "Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”