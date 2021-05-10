Oct. 5, 2021 -- Legos are a playroom staple in many American homes. But while most kids were building cars and spaceships out of these colorful connectable blocks, 14-year-old Easton LaChappelle was making a robotic hand.

"It was kind of a far-fetched idea," says the now 25-year-old inventor.

Growing up in Mancos, a tiny rural town in southwestern Colorado, LaChappelle had plenty of time to come up with fanciful inventions.

"I exhausted the school system fairly fast,” he says “In my freshman year, I was already taking senior-level math classes and saying, 'What’s next?'"

With little external stimulation to keep his agile mind occupied, LaChappelle decided to teach himself engineering and robotics.

"I took apart everything I could get my hands on," he recalls. "I would go to Walgreens, take all the disposable cameras they were going to throw away, and remove all the electronics."

Robotic Hand

LaChappelle's first robotic hand used Legos as a plastic support base. He made the fingers from electrical tubing and used fishing line for the tendons, the thick tissues that attach bones to the muscles of the fingers and thumb of a real hand and make them move.

A glove controlled his robotic hand's movement.

"When I moved my hand, the robotic hand would copy my motion. I could pick up objects. I could shake hands with myself," LaChappelle says.

As soon as he created the hand, he devised ways to improve it. He added finger joints and an opposable thumb. Then he wondered, "What if I could 3D-print it?"

A 3D printer lets inventors build three-dimensional working objects from a digital model. LaChappelle got his first 3D printer as a 16th birthday present, and he was off.

His first printer was very primitive.

"It was like a hot glue gun with some motors attached to it," he says. "But it was running 24/7 in my bedroom."

He built a 3D hand, and then an entire arm that could toss a ball and shake hands. In 2013, his robotic arm won first place for engineering in the Colorado State Science Fair. Later that year, it placed second at the International Science and Engineering Fair. That same arm shook hands with former President Barack Obama at the 2013 White House Science Fair.