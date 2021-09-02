Oct. 21, 2021 -- Most people think of alcohol level testers, commonly called Breathalyzers, as tools for measuring alcohol when someone exhales. But scientists have taken the technology well beyond DUI checkpoints, aiming it instead at detecting diseases.

The breath of someone who is sick often has a chemical profile that is specific to their health condition. Methane in a person’s exhalations, for example, could signal an intestinal issue. If these chemical profiles can be matched to specific illnesses, then these testing devices could become handy screening tools for some conditions.

But existing devices typically detect only a single compound, with results taking 10 minutes or more, leading to a quest for faster devices that can identify more chemicals at the same time. Researchers have turned to a tool called a frequency comb to solve this problem.

This tool, first developed in 2008, pings breath samples with laser pulses in distinct frequency ranges of the light spectrum, separated like the teeth of a comb. Every mini-cloud of droplets we exhale contains over 1,000 compounds. When researchers send the pulses through these exhaled droplets, each chemical absorbs the light in its own specific pattern, creating a light "signature."