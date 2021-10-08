Oct. 28, 2021 -- Consumers and doctors now have a pair of new tools to choose the best care collaborators.

WebMD has announced two new awards programs that rank health systems in 26 geographic areas across the country to address the information needs of consumers and health care providers.

The awards programs are segmented into two types: First is the WebMD Patient Choice Awards, which gives consumers access to free information about health systems and hospitals where they can choose to receive care. Second is the Medscape Physician Choice Awards, which health care professionals can use to advise referrals to hospitals. Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, neurology, and bariatrics are the specialties covered by the awards programs, which WebMD describes as “the first of their kind rankings.”

John Whyte, MD, MPH, chief medical officer at WebMD, says that what differentiates the WebMD Choice Awards from other surveys, such as CMS’ quality measures, is that they provide a “ranking of health care systems based on the preferences of consumers and health care providers.”

“This is especially important during a time of unprecedented acceleration in health care consumerism, when online information is used to inform among life’s most impactful and crucial decisions,” said Whyte in an announcement.