Nov. 9, 2021 -- In July, close to a dozen artists and creatives in the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) community gathered virtually for a brainstorming session hosted by Genentech, a San Francisco-based biotechnology company.

Genentech runs a program called SMA My Way, which aims to support the SMA community and raise awareness.

SMA is a rare genetic disease that causes weak muscles and can make it hard to breathe, walk, or sit up straight without assistance. It affects over 25,000 Americans and is the No. 1 cause of genetic death in infants.

The group collaborated to create the newly released single, “Spaces,” written and sung by James Ian, a musician and actor with SMA, and a music video, sponsored by Genentech.

“Genentech listened closely to members of the SMA community and heard reoccurring themes -- that people with disabilities are underrepresented or misrepresented in media and social media,” says Michael Dunn, senior director of marketing at Genentech.

“They wanted to be known for their talents, not defined by their disabilities.”