Nov. 10, 2021 -- Members of Generation Z, or anyone born after 1996, are much likelier than baby boomers to have fatalistic views about behavioral adjustments to combat climate change, according to a survey of U.S. adults. Yet the two age groups are equally likely to make such changes.

Conventional wisdom puts the two generations in opposing stances. Gen Z is represented as a group of Greta Thunbergs, crusading for broad societal changes to slow and reverse the effects of global warming. Meanwhile, boomers, or those born after World War II through the mid-1960s, are cast as unwilling to abandon SUVs or disposable coffee cups for the sake of future generations.

For a clearer picture of generational attitudes around climate change, researchers at Kings College London conducted a survey in August 2021 of a representative sample of 2,153 U.S. adults. (The investigators also asked about other issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic.)

One in 3 Gen Zers agreed with a statement that changing behaviors to tackle climate change won’t make any difference, compared with 1 in 4 baby boomers endorsing this sentiment. Yet boomers didn’t seem to have faith in their own beliefs: They were far likelier than respondents from other age groups to agree that people ages 65 to 79 would view personal changes as futile in the fight against climate change.