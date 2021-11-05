Nov. 15, 2021 -- Every year in the U.S., people die after police fire gunshots, tase and restrain them, or accidentally crash into their cars during pursuits.

But try to figure out how many police killings occur annually, and an unsettling answer emerges: There’s no official, accurate count.

At a time when police accountability, especially in the deaths of Black people, has become a major public issue, unreliable government numbers fail to portray the true scope, experts say.

“The federal government has done an abysmal job historically of collecting the data,” says David Klinger, PhD, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Early in his career, Klinger had worked as a police officer in Los Angeles and in Redmond, WA, near Seattle. Much of his academic research has focused on police use of deadly force.

It wasn’t surprising, he says, when a recent study in The Lancet, a British medical journal, found that from 1980 to 2018, about 55% of deaths from police violence were wrongly classified as other causes of death in the U.S. National Vital Statistics System. This system tracks all death certificates and causes of death in the country.

“The misclassification of police violence in NVSS data is extensive,” the researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington wrote.