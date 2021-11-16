Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mixture Recalled

Nov. 16, 2021

Kraft Heinz is recalling 82.5-ounce containers of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch mixture because the flavored powder may contain small pieces of metal or glass.

Some of the Kool-Aid mix was sold at Costco. A letter from Kraft Heinz to Costco said those containers of the mixture with best-when-used-by dates of Aug. 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023, are being recalled because of “the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.”

The Kool-Aid can be returned to Costco for a refund.

The metal and glass may have been introduced during the production process, said a Nov. 11 letter to customers from Statler Bros. Markets, a West Coast grocery chain. The Kool-Aid mixture sold by Statler Bros. has a 9-1-2023 date.

“The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility,” the letter said. “There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.”

The best-when-used-by dates can be found on the bottom of the packages. Consumers can call Kraft Heinz with questions at (855) 713-9237.