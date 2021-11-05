Nov. 22, 2021 -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is promising a future with safer drinking water.

The agency recently asked its scientific advisory board to review documents about the health effects of certain chemicals found in drinking water and elsewhere in the environment, with new data suggesting health problems may occur at lower exposure levels than previously believed.

The chemicals in question are often called the "forever chemicals," because they don't break down and they accumulate easily in both the environment and the body. Collectively known as PFAS, both PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) have been linked to a variety of health problems. The EPA also says PFOA is likely cancer-causing.

The chemicals are found not only in drinking water but also in a range of everyday consumer products, from rain jackets to pizza boxes, paper goods, and anti-stick cookware. One draw is the chemicals' ability to repel dirt, rain, and grease.

The EPA action "is an important first step, but there is significant work to be done," says David Andrews, PhD, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization promoting better environmental health.