Dec. 8, 2021 -- With millions of Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, many are anxious to take part in more normal holiday gatherings for the first time in nearly 2 years. But with COVID-19 still a concern, especially amid the new Omicron variant, staying safe is key. And a new trends tool from Google Maps aims to do just that, offering information to make the holiday safer and more efficient by pinpointing the busiest times to travel, grocery shop, head to the salon, and buy presents for loved ones.

According to a Morning Consult poll of 2,200 American adults, 44% of those surveyed said they plan to travel for the holidays this year, up from 35% in 2020. And 63% of respondents said they plan to travel in December, an increase from 59% in 2020.

Here are the best and worst times to partake in holiday preparation this year, according to Google Maps:

Travel

Google Maps suggests those planning to travel in December avoid airports around noon on Saturdays. It calls 9 p.m. Saturday the least busy flying time.