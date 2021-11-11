Could Gene Therapy Help Cure Sickle Cell Disease?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A gene therapy that could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease continues to show success through a third wave of patients, researchers report.

The therapy, LentiGlobin, restored normal blood function in 35 sickle cell patients who had the one-time procedure, according to clinical trial findings published Dec. 12 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The patients are all now producing stable amounts of normal red blood cells containing healthy hemoglobin, said lead researcher Dr. Julie Kanter, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Adult Sickle Cell Clinic.

In addition, they have not suffered the severe pain episodes that come with sickle cell disease, she said.

"It's the beginning of a new life" for these patients, Kanter said.

Around 49 patients have been treated with LentiGlobin until now, according to the gene therapy's developer, pharmaceutical company Bluebird Bio.

Sickle cell disease affects the shape of a person's red blood cells. Normally, these cells are disc-shaped and flexible enough to move easily through blood vessels.