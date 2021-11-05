Dec. 14, 2021 -- Robert M. Califf, MD, plans to take a close look at federal policies on opioid prescriptions in his expected second turn at the top U.S. regulator of medical products, as well as keep closer tabs on the performance of drugs cleared with accelerated approvals.

Califf on Tuesday fielded questions at a Senate hearing about his nomination by President Joe Biden to serve as FDA administrator), a role in which served in the Obama administration. He also spoke about the need to bolster the nation’s ability to maintain an adequate supply of key medical products, including drugs.

Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is handling Califf’s nomination, were largely cordial and supportive during the hearing. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the committee chair, and the panel’s top Republican, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina addressed Califf during the hearing as if he would soon serve again as the FDA’s leader. Both were among the senators who voted 89-4 to confirm Califf in a February 2016 vote.