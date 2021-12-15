Dec. 15, 2021

A Michigan-based company has vastly expanded its recall of meat that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Alexander & Hornung is now recalling 2,320,774 pounds of meat products, with an expanded list of cooked ham and pepperoni products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The first recall, announced Dec. 5, was for 234,391 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products.

The meat being recalled can be identified by looking at the circular USDA mark of inspection on the label. All the recalled products carry the establishment number “EST. M10125,” the FSIS said.

People who find the meat products in their refrigerators or freezers should throw it out.

The company has provided an expanded list of recalled products with more sell-by dates. Not all the products carry the Alexander and Hornung brand. Some are private label products for retail customers.

“The affected products are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes,” Alexander & Hornung said in a news release. “While there have been no illnesses or complaints associated with the products and there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.”