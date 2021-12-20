Dec. 20, 2021

The Procter & Gamble Company has recalled more than 30 aerosol spray products because of worries about levels of benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Some of the products have the brand names Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, and Old Spice, and Hair Food, P&G said in an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

A full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s and the company’s website. People who bought the products should throw them away. Consumers can obtain refunds by filling out a form on the company website or by calling a hotline at 1-888-674-36319.

“Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the announcement said.

“To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.”