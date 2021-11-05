Dec. 29, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection is investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole, the agency said in a food safety alert.

Consumers who have the products at home should throw them out, and businesses should not sell them, the CDC says.

The Fresh Express recall was initiated Dec. 20 and covers salads with product codes Z324 through Z350 for all use-by dates

Recalled brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic, the CDC said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration website has a full list of recalled Fresh Express products provided by the company.

Routine product sampling in Michigan detected listeria in a 9-ounce bag of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a news release.